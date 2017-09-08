That’s a wrap for production on ‘Portlandia’

MORE decided to put a bird on it with a look behind the scenes of the Emmy-winning series “Portlandia!”

The eighth and final season premieres in January, but shooting wraps Saturday.

More got to visit the “Portlandia” set one last time to talk to stars Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein about their thoughts on saying goodbye to the hit show.

Armisen and Brownstein have also brought some big-time stars to their final season, including John Corbett, Terry Crews, Jeff Goldblum, Kyle MacLachlan, Nick Kroll and Kumail Nanjiani, who was on set for our visit.

