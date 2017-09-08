Police: Man with rifle arrested in South Park Blocks in downtown Portland

Jail booking photo of Johnathan Christ on left, evidence photo from Portland Police Bureau on right. (KPTV)

A witness reported seeing a man with a gun in downtown Portland which led to the arrest of a suspect and the seizure of a rifle, according to police.

Police responded to Southwest Park Avenue and Main Street at 1:08 p.m. Friday.

A witness notified Portland park rangers that there was a man with a gun in the South Park Blocks. Park rangers received a detailed description of the man and his gun from the witness.

Responding police officers devised a plan to safely contact the suspect and further investigate the report that he was armed.

Officers approached the suspect in the park area, detained him and located a rifle, along with 20 rounds of shotgun ammunition in a bandolier.

Johnathan Andrew Christ, 21, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. Officers also requested a mental health evaluation for Christ.

