Police: Man with rifle arrested in South Park Blocks in downtown - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Man with rifle arrested in South Park Blocks in downtown Portland

Posted: Updated:
Jail booking photo of Johnathan Christ on left, evidence photo from Portland Police Bureau on right. (KPTV) Jail booking photo of Johnathan Christ on left, evidence photo from Portland Police Bureau on right. (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A witness reported seeing a man with a gun in downtown Portland which led to the arrest of a suspect and the seizure of a rifle, according to police.

Police responded to Southwest Park Avenue and Main Street at 1:08 p.m. Friday.

A witness notified Portland park rangers that there was a man with a gun in the South Park Blocks. Park rangers received a detailed description of the man and his gun from the witness.

Responding police officers devised a plan to safely contact the suspect and further investigate the report that he was armed.

Officers approached the suspect in the park area, detained him and located a rifle, along with 20 rounds of shotgun ammunition in a bandolier.

Johnathan Andrew Christ, 21, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. Officers also requested a mental health evaluation for Christ.  

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.