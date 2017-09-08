Weary evacuees of Eagle Creek Fire hoping to return home

Evacuation levels around the Eagle Creek Fire remain the same and that means some people have been displaced for five days.

People from Cascade Locks, Corbett and other rural communities know that highway closures and Level 3 evacuations are in place for a reason, but being away from their homes and waiting for news is starting to take its toll.

Meredith Stewart-Wix said Friday that fire has always been her worst fear and now it’s being realized. She owns a small house in the community of Dodson where three other structures burned to the ground this week.

She evacuated on Monday and is staying with family in Troutdale. She’s grateful to be safe, but she’s desperate for news about her home.

“I mean, from my understanding, it’s still standing, but it would be nice to see it – and hey, there’s our house," said Stewart-Wix.

Others have been staying in shelters while they await words on their homes.

"We're just trying to figure out when we'll be able to go back," said evacuee Sandy Richmond, who is staying in a shelter with her boyfriend and their dogs.

Stewart-Wix can’t thank firefighters enough for their hard work and dedication. She just hopes she’ll have a house to go home to.

“It’s really sad, but they’re doing what they can to save our area," she said.

The Red Cross is still helping 215 people displaced by the Eagle Creek Fire. The fire had burned more than 33,000 acres by Friday.

