Two found unresponsive after boat capsizes near Depoe Bay

By The Associated Press
DEPOE BAY, OR (AP) -

The U.S. Coast Guard says crews have found two people unresponsive after a boat capsized off the Oregon Coast near Depoe Bay.

The Coast Guard says a boater called just before 5 p.m. to report finding a capsized vessel with debris in the water.

The Coast Guard says a Depoe Bay boat crew recovered an unresponsive person while a helicopter crew found a second person who was unresponsive.

The Coast Guard says a welfare check by local law enforcement on the registered boat owner in McMinnville leads police to believe there could be others missing from the vessel.

The search was called off Friday night because of fog.

Weather in the search area included 10 to 15 mph winds and waves of 7 to 8 feet.

Depoe Bay is southwest of Portland, Oregon.

