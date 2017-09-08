Crews continue to search for missing hiker near Detroit

Search and rescue crews in Marion County Sheriff's Office are continuing the search for a missing hiker near Detroit.

MCSO said Daniel Moung, 40, of Salem, was dropped off Thursday afternoon at the Elkhorn Ridge Trail Head where he planned to hike and stay overnight and then return to the trail head on Friday.

The sheriff's office was contacted after Moung did not arrive back at the trail head.

On Saturday afternoon, searchers found Moung's tent and food but did not locate him.

MCSO says Moung is an experience hiker with supplies for 24 hours. He has a form of autism and diabetes which requires medication, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office is asking any hikers preparing to come to the area to chose another location to recreate. They worry any impromptu searchers will risk damaging valuable evidence.

Crews from Corvallis Mountain Rescue Team, Polk County Sheriff's Office and the Army Air National Guard are helping MCSO search for Moung.

Moung is described as tan-skinned, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, khaki cargo pants, tan hiking boots and prescription glasses.

Anyone who may have been hiking in the area and may have seen Moung is asked to call MCSO at 503-588-5032.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.