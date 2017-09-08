Rescue crews searching for overdue hiker near Detroit

Marion County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Teams are attempting to locate an overdue hiker.

MCSO said Daniel Moung, 40, of Salem, was dropped off Thursday afternoon at the Elkhorn Ridge Trail Head where he planned to hike and stay overnight and then return to the trail head on Friday.

The sheriff's office was contact after Moung did not arrive back at the trail head.

MCSO says Moung is an experience hiker with supplies for 24 hours.

Moung has a form of autism and diabetes which requires medication, according to the sheriff's office.

Search crews believe Moung is in an area that is extremely steep and was impacted by a lightning storm and heavy winds Thursday night.

Moung is described as tan-skinned, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, khaki cargo pants, tan hiking boots and prescription glasses.

Anyone who may have been hiking in the area and may have seen Moung is asked to call MCSO at 503-588-5032.

