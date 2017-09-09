Police: One dead, one injured in NE Portland shooting

One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting in northeast Portland Friday night.

Portland police said officers responded to a home in the 9000 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard after receiving a 911 call.

When officers arrived on scene they found one person dead and another person suffering from a gunshot injury. The person found alive was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

The severity of the person's injuries is not known at this time.

Homicide detectives are responding to the scene to conduct a death investigation.

