Police: One dead, one injured in NE Portland shooting

Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >
A group of teenagers say a simple four mile hike on the Eagle Creek Trail Saturday turned into a nightmare when a wildfire was sparked.More >
A group of teenagers say a simple four mile hike on the Eagle Creek Trail Saturday turned into a nightmare when a wildfire was sparked.More >
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >
Authorities say an 86-year-old resident of a Massachusetts nursing home's dementia ward has been beaten to death and they suspect his roommate.More >
Authorities say an 86-year-old resident of a Massachusetts nursing home's dementia ward has been beaten to death and they suspect his roommate.More >
As fires in the Columbia River Gorge continue to burn, firefighters are putting in long hours. Some members of the Cowlitz County crew woke up to disturbing news.More >
As fires in the Columbia River Gorge continue to burn, firefighters are putting in long hours. Some members of the Cowlitz County crew woke up to disturbing news.More >
Portland police are continuing to investigate a deadly shooting and car crash that happened in Old Town Thursday night.More >
Portland police are continuing to investigate a deadly shooting and car crash that happened in Old Town Thursday night.More >
Three men were arrested after they robbed a Verizon Wireless Store in northeast Portland Thursday morning.More >
Three men were arrested after they robbed a Verizon Wireless Store in northeast Portland Thursday morning.More >
A Troutdale man was arrested inside the evacuation area for the Eagle Creek Fire on charges of theft.More >
A Troutdale man was arrested inside the evacuation area for the Eagle Creek Fire on charges of theft.More >
During a Friday morning news conference, officials said the Eagle Creek Fire had not grown overnight and remained at seven percent contained.More >
During a Friday morning news conference, officials said the Eagle Creek Fire had not grown overnight and remained at seven percent contained.More >
An Oregon lawmaker has lashed out at restrictions on logging, blaming them for the intensity of wildfires plaguing much of the U.S. West.More >
An Oregon lawmaker has lashed out at restrictions on logging, blaming them for the intensity of wildfires plaguing much of the U.S. West.More >