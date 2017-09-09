Community meeting held in Stevenson to discuss wildfires

Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >
You may have never used Equifax yourself -- or even heard of it -- but the credit reporting agency could still have a treasure trove of your personal information.More >
One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting in northeast Portland Friday night.More >
As much as 20 inches of rain was predicted through Wednesday across the Florida peninsula and southeast Georgia.More >
As other Florida residents flee north to escape the monstrous Hurricane Irma, Peggy Monahan has remained behind despite numerous warnings to leave.More >
Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh appeared to indicate that he was evacuating his Florida home, just days after expressing skepticism about the seriousness of Hurricane Irma.More >
During a Friday morning news conference, officials said the Eagle Creek Fire had not grown overnight and remained at seven percent contained.More >
The Gang Designation Policy was implemented more than 20 years ago as gun and gang violence escalated dramatically in Portland, according to police.More >
A witness reported seeing a man with a gun in downtown Portland which led to the arrest of a suspect and the seizure of a rifle, according to police.More >
The U.S. Coast Guard says crews have found two people unresponsive after a boat capsized off the Oregon Coast near Depoe Bay.More >
