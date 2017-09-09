Two men die after boat capsizes near Depoe Bay

Two men died after Oregon State Police said a boat capsized off the Oregon Coast.

Police said a boater found the capsized boat just before 5 p.m. Friday evening north of Depoe Bay.

The U.S. Coast Guard first recovered the body of 69-year-old Robert Zimmel from Forest Grove.

A coast guard helicopter later found the body of 81-year-old James Warren from Mcminnville.

OSP said Warren was the owner of the boat.

Zimmel and Warren were the only two on the boat, according to police.

There’s no word on why the boat capsized.

Police said neither Zimmel or Warren were wearing life-vests when they were recovered.

