Weather conditions favorable to fight Eagle Creek Fire Saturday

Fire crews continue to battle the Eagle Creek Fire burning in the Columbia River Gorge.

The fire has burned 33,382 acres and is 7 percent contained since it started on September 2.

Fire officials say weather conditions are expected to be helpful for crews Saturday with lower temperatures, higher humidity and lighter winds in the forecast.

Fire officials said on Saturday, crews will help extinguish hot spots and maintain containment lines in Cascade Locks. Firefighters will also be looking on the eastern side of the fire in Hood River County for natural barriers like roads and trails to create a line of defense for homes the in that area.

Fire officials say preparations are also underway for a strategic burnout to protect the community of Corbett on the fire's western edge, however that burnout may be delayed due to the moist conditions expected.

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese said all evacuation levels remained in place in east Multnomah County. He also said deputies, along with officers from the Portland Police Bureau and the Oregon State Police, are actively patrolling the evacuated areas to keep them secure.

In Hood River County, increased fire activity led to the expansion of some areas in evacuation zones Friday. The new Level 1 area - where people should be ready for a possible evacuation - runs from Collins Road in Dee to I-84 and includes all areas west of Country Club south to Reed Road, then due south to Highway 281, continuing until Milepost 12.5 and then following the Middle Fork of the Hood River until it comes parallel with the south end of Collins Road.

The Level 2 evacuation area - meaning "be set" to evacuate - on the northeast half of Cascade Locks is being extended east to Viento State Park, staying along the I-84 corridor and including the whole area of Wyeth. The national forest areas surrounding Lost Lake are also under a Level 2 notice.

