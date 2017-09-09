Valeri scores in 7th straight game, Timbers beat NYCFC 1-0 - KPTV - FOX 12

Valeri scores in 7th straight game, Timbers beat NYCFC 1-0

By The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) -

Diego Valeri scored in his seventh straight game to tie the MLS record and help the Portland Timbers beat New York City FC 1-0 on Saturday.

Valeri tied the goal mark set by Raul Diaz Arce in 1997 and matched by Wolde Harris in 2000 and Carlos Ruiz in 2006.

Valeri scored in the 44th minute. He has 17 goals this season.

The play started with Darren Mattocks' takeaway from midfielder Andrea Pirlo deep in the NYCFC backfield. Pirlo complained for a penalty while Mattocks drove unchecked into the area. Valeri gathered Mattocks' cross and smashed it into the left corner.

Valeri had a mostly open net in the 84th, but Sean Johnson scrambled to cover and blocked it over the post.

The Timbers (12-9-8) took first place in the Western Conference, moving two points ahead of the Seattle Sounders. Portland's Mattocks and Vytautas Andriuskevicius left in the second half because of injuries.

NYC dropped to 15-8-5.

