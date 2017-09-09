Over 1K people expected at downtown Portland rally; Patriot Prayer rally moved to Vancouver

Over 1,000 people are expected to be at rallies being held in downtown Portland Sunday.

Portland Stands United Against Hate will hold a "Rally and March Against White Nationalism" at 12:30 p.m. at Terry Schrunk Plaza. They will then march to Salmon Street Fountain at Waterfront Park.

Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson said on his Facebook page that plans for his rally in Portland have changed. The original plan was to have a rally along the Waterfront on Sunday, but Gibson announced he is moving the rally and protest to the Vancouver Landing Amphitheater in Vancouver at 2 p.m.

Gibson said he and some of his "inner circle" will still rally at an "undisclosed spot" near Waterfront Park at 12:30 p.m. then go to Vancouver.

According to Gibson, the reason he is moving the rally is to try and keep it safe and family friendly. They are planning on collecting donations for fire victims in Washington and Oregon.

On Friday, Portland police announced there will be a "significant law enforcement presence" at the rallies.

People attending the rallies are advised not to bring any weapons or items that can be used as weapons. Prohibited items may be seized and people carrying them may be arrested.

“We will not tolerate acts of violence. We will not tolerate vandalism. We will not tolerate criminal behavior. I call on everyone who plans on demonstrating here Sunday to do so peacefully, to help ensure that everyone goes home safely,” according to a statement from Mayor Ted Wheeler.

