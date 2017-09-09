Small earthquake hits off the central coast of Oregon - KPTV - FOX 12

Small earthquake hits off the central coast of Oregon

By The Associated Press
YACHATS, OR (AP) -

A small earthquake has hit off the coast of Oregon.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck at 4:42 p.m. and had an epicenter about 245 miles (395 kilometers) west of Yachats, a city of about 750 people on Oregon's central coast.

There are apparently no reports of damage from the earthquake.

