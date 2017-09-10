Softball players stranded in Portland because of Hurricane Irma

No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >
A Maryland woman who gave birth seven weeks early after her boyfriend allegedly set her on fire is fighting for her life in the hospital.More >
A Maryland woman who gave birth seven weeks early after her boyfriend allegedly set her on fire is fighting for her life in the hospital.More >
North Korea says it will make the United States pay a heavy price if a proposal Washington is backing to impose the toughest sanctions ever on Pyongyang is approved by the U.N. Security Council this week.More >
North Korea says it will make the United States pay a heavy price if a proposal Washington is backing to impose the toughest sanctions ever on Pyongyang is approved by the U.N. Security Council this week.More >
Opposing groups clashed in downtown Portland Sunday afternoon – creating chaos and leading to a handful of arrests. Then, the protest in Portland moved across the river into Vancouver.More >
Opposing groups clashed in downtown Portland Sunday afternoon – creating chaos and leading to a handful of arrests. Then, the protest in Portland moved across the river into Vancouver.More >
Police in Florida have arrested several people who were caught on TV cameras looting sneakers and other goods from a sporting goods store and a pawn shop during Hurricane Irma.More >
Police in Florida have arrested several people who were caught on TV cameras looting sneakers and other goods from a sporting goods store and a pawn shop during Hurricane Irma.More >
A mother was arrested, accused of leaving her young children unattended at a city park in Cornelius while she went to get a tattoo, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.More >
A mother was arrested, accused of leaving her young children unattended at a city park in Cornelius while she went to get a tattoo, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.More >
A small earthquake has hit off the coast of Oregon.More >
A small earthquake has hit off the coast of Oregon.More >
Powerful winds from Hurricane Irma whipped through southwest Florida on Sunday, downing power lines and leaving a trail of debris behind.More >
Powerful winds from Hurricane Irma whipped through southwest Florida on Sunday, downing power lines and leaving a trail of debris behind.More >
Every time you leave your receipt behind at a restaurant or don’t double check the charge, it could be costing you. Odds are, you might not catch it.More >
Every time you leave your receipt behind at a restaurant or don’t double check the charge, it could be costing you. Odds are, you might not catch it.More >
The Eagle Creek Fire has burned 33,382 acres so far and is 7% contained. Crews said the fire is not spreading as fast and is not carrying as much heat, which is helpful for firefighters working to contain the flames.More >
The Eagle Creek Fire has burned 33,382 acres so far and is 7% contained. Crews said the fire is not spreading as fast and is not carrying as much heat, which is helpful for firefighters working to contain the flames.More >