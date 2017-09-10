Eagle Creek Fire burns 33K acres, community meeting expected Monday

Officials updated the community on the latest on the Eagle Creek Fire Sunday morning.

The fire has burned 33,382 acres so far and is 7% contained. Officials say I-84 is still closed from Troutdale to Hood River.

Crews said the fire is not spreading as fast and is not carrying as much heat, which is helpful for firefighters working to contain the flames.

However, Tuesday will be a test for containment lines, as the east winds will start to get stronger. Officials say evacuations could possibly be re-evaluated after that.

There will be a community meeting at 5 p.m. Monday night at Edgefield. There will be crisis response dogs there to help those affected by the fire.

The Red Cross says there are currently 180 people at two evacuations shelters right now.

Officials with Habitat for Humanity said the organization has a home in the burn area, and will be around to help with rebuilding.

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese said all evacuation levels remained in place in east Multnomah County. He also said deputies, along with officers from the Portland Police Bureau and the Oregon State Police, are actively patrolling the evacuated areas to keep them secure.

No change in evacuation levels within Multnomah County https://t.co/1wHffd9eTb#EagleCreekFire pic.twitter.com/IPyyfNiAGv — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) September 9, 2017

In Hood River County, increased fire activity led to the expansion of some areas in evacuation zones Friday. The new Level 1 area - where people should be ready for a possible evacuation - runs from Collins Road in Dee to I-84 and includes all areas west of Country Club south to Reed Road, then due south to Highway 281, continuing until Milepost 12.5 and then following the Middle Fork of the Hood River until it comes parallel with the south end of Collins Road.

The Level 2 evacuation area - meaning "be set" to evacuate - on the northeast half of Cascade Locks is being extended east to Viento State Park, staying along the I-84 corridor and including the whole area of Wyeth. The national forest areas surrounding Lost Lake are also under a Level 2 notice.

https://t.co/RA82KqsSzU - UPDATE: Eagle Creek Fire Evacuation Level Changes — Hood River Sheriff (@HRSO) September 9, 2017

You can sign up for evacuation alerts at MultCo.us, or call 211.

