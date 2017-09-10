Deputies: Man critically injured in crash in SE Portland

A man was critically injured in a crash in Southeast Portland, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, the crash happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning on Southeast Foster Road near Jenne Road.

Deputies said a 2007 Kia Rio was headed west on Foster Road when the driver lost control and the car rolled onto its top.

According to Multnomah County deputies, one man suffered critical injuries. A woman was also in the car but wasn’t seriously hurt.

Deputies are still investigating, but believe excessive speed played a role in the crash.

