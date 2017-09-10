Deputies: Mother accused of leaving children at park to get tattoo

A mother was arrested, accused of leaving her young children unattended at a city park in Cornelius while she went to get a tattoo, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said just after 5:30 Saturday evening, deputies were told a family found two children unattended in a public bathroom in Harleman Park.

Sheriff's Deputies arrived and found the two children, ages three and eight years-old, unsupervised.

The children were reportedly dropped off by their mother, 28-year-old Ana Lara of Hillsboro, while she went to a local tattoo parlor.

The children said they were frightened when it began to rain and hid in the park bathroom. That’s when the children were discovered by a family who was using the bathroom. They called Sheriff's Deputies to help the children.

At 6 p.m., Lara returned to the park to pick her children up. Deputies believe he children were left alone for at least an hour.

Deputies said Lara was arrested and is lodged in the Multnomah County Jail. She was charged with two counts each of Criminal Mistreatment, and Recklessly Endangering another Person and Child Neglect in the second degree.

