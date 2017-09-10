Local family in Orlando, Florida during Hurricane Irma

An Oregon family visiting Florida said they never imaged that they would have to prepare for a major hurricane.

The Collins family flew to Orlando last week before they realized how powerful Hurricane Irma would become. Now Ellie Collins, her sisters, and her parents are all hunkering down in their hotel room.

"It’s been really interesting. I’ve never experienced anything like that before being from Oregon. In fact, my sister had no idea what a hurricane looked like. We looked up a youtube video," said Collins.

The family said they were able to visit Walt Disney World, but the park has since closed for only the fifth time in its history.

They have plenty of food and water, but preparing for the storm was not easy. In fact, it took stopping at two or three gas stations to fill up their car.

Collins says this isn’t the vacation they had planned, but they have plenty of games and time for family bonding.

