Arrests made after groups clash in Portland, protest moves into Vancouver

Police said seven people were arrested during Sunday’s rallies in downtown Portland.

The Rally and March Against White Nationalism, which began at 12:30 p.m., was organized by the group Portland Stands United Against Hate. Participants met at the Terry Schrunk Plaza, where speakers led them in song and said prayers.

March against white nationalism now--music, signs and chanting filling downtown Portland @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/PhTsOpn5E0 — Amber Diaz (@AmberDiazFOX12) September 10, 2017

The group planned to march to the Salmon Street Springs Fountain at Waterfront Park, and police changed the original march route to avoid violent protesters.

PSUAH's permitted march has been changed to SW 1st Ave instead of SW Naito St to stay away from violent protesters. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 10, 2017

Later, police turned the group around to march back to Terry Schrunk Plaza.

PSUAH marchers to go west on Taylor & return to Terry Schrunk Park. FPS/PPB will attempt to keep violent protesters from them. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 10, 2017

Members of the Patriot Prayer group also held a rally at about the same time at Waterfront Park.

Looks like people from Patriot Prayer group walking towards waterfront now. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/PUlUwEAgai — Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) September 10, 2017

Group has made it to the waterfront. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/3xyv1Vt3oX — Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) September 10, 2017

As counter-protesters gathered, officers located and seized multiple weapons.

Ofcrs continue to contact demonstrators with objects that could be used as weapons pic.twitter.com/3Nw0OImHE2 — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 10, 2017

Tensions flared at the waterfront area, with one person taken into custody after counter-protesters knocked down a fence that police had put up.

Counter protestors just knocked down fence police put up. Police tackled someone. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/uu5NpPwe70 — Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) September 10, 2017

Police said the behavior of groups that had gathered at Waterfront Park escalated and that protesters threw rocks, smoke bombs and other projectiles at officers. Two officers sustained minor injuries.

Second officer injured after being struck in face with projectile from protester. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 10, 2017

Police said the following people were arrested in downtown Portland Sunday:

Tyler W. Bristow, 27, was arrested near Southwest Park Avenue and Southwest Taylor street on charges of interfering with a police officer and resisting arrest.

Chad Skjei, 37, was arrested near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Taylor Street on charges of interfering with a police officer, disorderly conduct in the second degree, and attempt theft in the second degree.

Thomas "Sarah" Wallace, 18, was arrested near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Taylor Street on charges of assault on a police officer (two counts) and harassment.

Deaclan S. Lenartz, 35, was arrested near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Taylor Street on charges of interfering with a police officer and disorderly conduct in the second degree.

Naomi G. Seraphina, 42, was arrested near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Taylor Street on charges of interfering with a police officer and disorderly conduct in the second degree.

Alice E. Hall, 27, was arrested near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Taylor Street on charges of interfering with a police officer and disorderly conduct in the second degree.

Eli F. Richey, 37 was arrested near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Taylor Street on a charge of interfering with a police officer.

Later Sunday afternoon, counter-protesters left the area and traveled to Vancouver, where Patriot Prayer held a second rally at the Vancouver Landing Amphitheater.

Group leader Joey Gibson said supporters at the Vancouver rally will be bringing in donations to help families affected by the Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge.

During the event, police kept the people at the rally and counter-protesters separated.

About same amount of counter protestors as people here for Patriot Prayer rally. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/AxVLzVRlgH — Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) September 10, 2017

The rally concluded with a group prayer. Afterward, officers escorted rally attendees to to their cars.

Rally about to end. Group praying before they leave. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/rKNkz5Oe39 — Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) September 10, 2017

Vancouver Police said two people were arrested following the rally and counter-protest.

Police said 36-year-old Nicholas Partin (aka Alanna Partin), of Portland was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, and 34-year-old Shawna L. Gonzalez was arrested on a charge of reckless endangerment.



Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.