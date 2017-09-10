Police: 7 people arrested at downtown Portland rallies - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: 7 people arrested at downtown Portland rallies

Police said seven people were arrested during Sunday’s rallies in downtown Portland.

The Rally and March Against White Nationalism, which began at 12:30 p.m., was organized by the group Portland Stands United Against Hate. Participants met at the Terry Schrunk Plaza, where speakers led them in song and said prayers. 

The group planned to march to the Salmon Street Springs Fountain at Waterfront Park, and police changed the original march route to avoid violent protesters. 

Later, police turned the group around to march back to Terry Schrunk Plaza. 

Members of the Patriot Prayer group also held a rally at about the same time at Waterfront Park.

As counter-protesters gathered, officers located and seized multiple weapons. 

Tensions flared at the waterfront area, with one person taken into custody after counter-protesters knocked down a fence that police had put up. 

Police said the behavior of groups that had gathered at Waterfront Park escalated and that protesters threw rocks, smoke bombs and other projectiles at officers. Two officers sustained minor injuries.

Police said the following people were arrested Sunday: 

  • Tyler W. Bristow, 27, was arrested near Southwest Park Avenue and Southwest Taylor street on charges of interfering with a police officer and resisting arrest. 
  • Chad Skjei, 37, was arrested near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Taylor Street on charges of interfering with a police officer, disorderly conduct in the second degree, and attempt theft in the second degree. 
  • Thomas "Sarah" Wallace, 18, was arrested near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Taylor Street on charges of assault on a police officer (two counts) and harassment. 
  • Deaclan S. Lenartz, 35, was arrested near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Taylor Street on charges of interfering with a police officer and disorderly conduct in the second degree. 
  • Naomi G. Seraphina, 42, was arrested near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Taylor Street on charges of interfering with a police officer and disorderly conduct in the second degree. 
  • Alice E. Hall, 27, was arrested near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Taylor Street on charges of interfering with a police officer and disorderly conduct in the second degree. 
  • Eli F. Richey, 37 was arrested near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Taylor Street on a charge of interfering with a police officer.

Later Sunday afternoon, counter-protesters left the area and traveled to Vancouver, where Patriot Prayer held a second rally at the Vancouver Landing Amphitheater. 

Group leader Joey Gibson said supporters at the Vancouver rally will be bringing in donations to help families affected by the Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge. 

During the event, police kept the two sides separated.  

The rally concluded with a group prayer. 

Officers were escorting rally attendees to their cars. 

