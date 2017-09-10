Food cart in north Portland burglarized

Portland police say someone broke into a popular food cart and stole nearly $900 in cash and equipment.

Pastrami Zombie sits on North Mississippi Avenue. The truck's owner said someone broke in on Wednesday.

Officers confirmed that the suspect stole equipment, money and computers amounting to $880.

Pastrami Zombie recently helped feed crews battling the Eagle Creek Fire. They also raised money for Hurricane Harvey victims last week.

Police have not released information on a possible suspect.

