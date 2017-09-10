Coast Guard suspends Columbia River safety zone, river opens to all vessel traffic

The Coast Guard has suspended the Columbia River safety zone, opening the river to all vessel traffic.

The Coast Guard Captain of the Port set up the safety zone Tuesday evening after deeming a section of the Columbia River from Reed Island to the Bonneville Dam was unsafe for vessels to travel due to the Eagle Creek Fire. They had set up the safety zone to best support incident response operations and to ensure the safety of the boating community.

The safety zone was suspended as of 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Coast Guard said they will continue to work with the Eagle Creek Fire Incident Command to ensure the safety of river users and support the fire response as needed.

Any mariners with concerns about safely navigating the reopened area are encouraged to contact the Coast Guard on marine VHF radio channel 16 or to call Coast Guard waterways management personnel at 503-572-3524.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.