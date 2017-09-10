Sea Hawkers booster club cheers for a cause

It was game day in Green Bay -- the Seattle Seahawks never found the end zone and dropped Week 1 to the Packers, 17-9.

Vancouver was the next best nest to be for the SW Washington Sea Hawkers booster club. The club entered their chapel, Orchard's Tap in Vancouver, for another chapter of Seahawk Sundays.

Party on at the Orchard's Tap w/ the SW Washington Sea Hawkers Club after the Naz Jones pick six #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/V8LLSUypyB — Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) September 10, 2017

“To win, to go to the Super Bowl, to win,” said Larry Bevans, president of the SW Washington Sea Hawkers. “It’s a culture. You live it, you breathe it.”

They’re one of nearly 50 chapters of Sea Hawkers from the United States to the United Kingdom.

“Really genuine people that we have met across the United States, across the world actually,” said Roger Peterson, president of Sea Hawkers Montana.

While this chapter of the club has been around since 2012, its members are life-long Hawkers.

“My first child was born in '75 and I really started really watching the games when she was a baby,” said Marci Fitzgerald.

Peterson said, “Went out and saw my first Seahawks game in the Kingdome about 1982.”

“Been a Hawks fan before it was even cool to be a Hawks fan. Since I was a kid. Out of the womb, blue and green face paint on,” said Sea Hawkers member Todd Silveira.

“The face paint changes every week," said Paul Gates, central council president. “This is an away game so I try to make a special trip to away councils to try and show support from central council,”

Even Packer fans were welcomed with a loving embrace.

“They battle me every year but I’m still here every year,” said Cindi Lou. She works at the bar where Mark McCreary brings his own chair.

“My wife is like, ‘How many people are showing up this week?’ and I’m like, ‘I don't know, honey. It could be two, it could 20 so here I am with about 60,’” McCreary said.

The Sea Hawkers booster club is about more than just football.

“We actually give back to the community, bridge the gap and to the open house ministry downtown [Vancouver] for people that need help with housing and whatever else they need for the month,” said Bevans.

Proceeds from their 50-50 raffle went directly to those who lost homes and property in the Eagle Creek Fire.

“We are basically just showing a response from the Seahawks back to community,” Bevans said.

These Sea Hawkers are community.

Raising of the flag at the Orchards Tap in Vancouver #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/LbIFYk4GRe — Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) September 10, 2017

