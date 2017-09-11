Students return to Corbett schools a week after evacuations

Against the backdrop of a smoke-filled sky, Corbett students headed back to school Monday morning, following a four-day suspension of classes in the wake of the Eagle Creek Fire.

The Corbett School District remains under a Level 2 evacuation notice, meaning they need to be ready to go at a moment’s notice.

There were some questions as to whether winds blowing west would cause the fire to push back toward the small community, leaving some parents a bit apprehensive about sending their students back to school.

They're here! Parents are slightly nervous to send kids back with winds shifting, fire burning -- but trust school pic.twitter.com/vYGs1W3yfo — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) September 11, 2017

“Just getting them back in a routine, basically, it's a little scary because as I am coming up here I smell smoke again,” parent Melissa McElreath said.

The school district did post an update on its website, saying officials would not have stuck with plans to reopen if they felt there was a chance that schools would be evacuated.

The district said the decision was approved by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and fire officials. However, the school district also said a precautionary plan was in place to evacuate if needed.

“Throughout the day bus drivers will be “on-call” should the school need to evacuate. A reunification center would be set up at MHCC.”

Officials also said buses will not enter Level 3 evacuation zones, where a number of district students live. Parents who didn’t feel comfortable sending their kids to school were encouraged to keep students with them.

Smoky sunrise in Corbett this morning. Kids are finally heading back to school here pic.twitter.com/geXdcBjAsp — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) September 11, 2017

Grandparent Pam Teseniar told FOX 12 she supported getting the students back in school.

“People were a little nervous, but the school has some evacuation plans, so I’m okay with it,” Teseniar said.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.