Red Cross moving Multnomah Co. wildfire evacuation center

Some people who had to evacuate their homes in Multnomah County may have to move again.

The American Red Cross said Monday afternoon that it is relocating the shelter it had set up for evacuees from Eagle Creek Fire at Mount Hood Community College in Gresham.

Officials said the new location will be at Harvest Christian Church located at 624 Southwest Halsey Street in Troutdale. The new shelter will be in place by Tuesday morning.

People staying in the shelter at MCCC have been informed of the moved and Red Cross responders are meeting with those being relocated one-on-one to answer questions and make sure they have access to resources for the move.

Multnomah County will continue to assist the Red Cross with delivering services, including animal sheltering assistance, following the move.

Monday morning fire officials said the fire is at just over 34,000 acres, with no changes in evacuation levels over the weekend.

Since the Eagle Creek Fire began, the Red Cross has sheltered approximately 170 people at two different locations. As of Sunday night, there were 24 people staying at the Gresham shelter, 10 of whom were staying in RVs outside the shelter but using shower facilities and eating meals inside.

The shelter located at the Skamania County Fairgrounds in Stevenson, Washington, which has housed most of those displaced from the Cascade Locks area as well as some people from the Archer Mountain Fire, has seen around 146 evacuees, with the vast majority staying in RVs.

