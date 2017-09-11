Red Cross moving Multnomah Co. wildfire evacuation center

A Maryland woman who gave birth seven weeks early after her boyfriend allegedly set her on fire is fighting for her life in the hospital.More >
Hotel employees found the body of a missing 19-year-old Chicago woman Sunday inside a suburban hotel's freezer.More >
Police in Florida have arrested several people who were caught on TV cameras looting sneakers and other goods from a sporting goods store and a pawn shop during Hurricane Irma.More >
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >
Opposing groups clashed in downtown Portland Sunday afternoon – creating chaos and leading to a handful of arrests. Then, the protest in Portland moved across the river into Vancouver.More >
A Pennsylvania woman is facing several charges after police said she stabbed her 8-day-old baby, claiming the child was created by the devil.More >
Every time you leave your receipt behind at a restaurant or don’t double check the charge, it could be costing you. Odds are, you might not catch it.More >
A mother was arrested, accused of leaving her young children unattended at a city park in Cornelius while she went to get a tattoo, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.More >
North Korea says it will make the United States pay a heavy price if a proposal Washington is backing to impose the toughest sanctions ever on Pyongyang is approved by the U.N. Security Council this week.More >
More than a week has passed since the flames of the Eagle Creek Fire ignited, changing the lives of so many people residing in the Columbia River Gorge.More >
