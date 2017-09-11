Brush fire along I-5 stops traffic in Woodland

A brush fire along Interstate 5 blocked traffic in Woodland on Monday.

Firefighters responded to the scene near Dike Access Road at around 1 p.m.

All lanes were initially shut down for the firefighting efforts. Drivers were advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

By 2:45 p.m., one lane was open in both directions. There was a seven-mile backup for southbound drivers and a four-mile backup in the northbound lanes.

By 3:15 p.m., all lanes had reopened, but drivers were still advised to use caution in the area.

Troopers said the fire was spread out in multiple spots, making containment difficult.

Woodland - SB/NB I5 MP22 - Crews on scene. Wind is fueling fire on both side of freeway. Expect delays! pic.twitter.com/owRyt7zXmp — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) September 11, 2017

