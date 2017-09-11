Brush fire along I-5 stops traffic in Woodland - KPTV - FOX 12

Brush fire along I-5 stops traffic in Woodland

Posted: Updated:
Image: KPTV/Air 12 Image: KPTV/Air 12
WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) -

A brush fire along Interstate 5 blocked traffic in Woodland on Monday.

Firefighters responded to the scene near Dike Access Road at around 1 p.m.

All lanes were initially shut down for the firefighting efforts. Drivers were advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

By 2:45 p.m., one lane was open in both directions. There was a seven-mile backup for southbound drivers and a four-mile backup in the northbound lanes.

By 3:15 p.m., all lanes had reopened, but drivers were still advised to use caution in the area. 

Troopers said the fire was spread out in multiple spots, making containment difficult.

