Southbound I-5 shut down in Tualatin area due to semi fire, diesel spill

A semi fire and diesel spill shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in the Tualatin area Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near Elligsen Road at around 1:30 p.m.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reported that all southbound lanes were closed at Exit 287 due to the fire, as well as the efforts to clean up 150 gallons of diesel that spilled from the burning truck.

Hazmat crews worked to block storm drains in the area.

The truck driver escaped without serious injuries, according to a Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue spokesperson.

Southbound traffic was being routed to northbound Interstate 205. Drivers were advised to avoid the area or expect delays.

By around 4 p.m., two lanes had reopened.

The cause of the fire was not released.

