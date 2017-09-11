Portland police ID man found shot, killed in crashed car in Old Town

Police have identified a 40-year-old man found shot and killed in a crashed car in Old Town.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting at Northwest 6th Avenue and Everett Street at 10:21 p.m. Thursday.

Police said a Mercury sedan and a Ford pickup were involved in a crash in the same area. Witnesses attempted CPR on the man in the car, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators that immediately after hearing gunshots, the Mercury went east on Everett Street, crashed into a small power box on the side of the road and then hit the parked truck.

Evidence of gunfire was found in the area, including several bullet strikes into a nearby building.

The man in the car was identified Monday as Desmond A. Garrett, 40, of Portland. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Garrett died from being struck by gunfire.

No additional details were released Monday about the investigation.

A person in the Ford pickup at the time of the crash went to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

