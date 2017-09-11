Swimmer drowns in Columbia River in Umatilla County

A swimmer drowned in the Columbia River in Umatilla County on Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to Warehouse Beach near Hermiston at 6 p.m.

Witnesses said a male swam out into the river, began to struggle and went under the water.

A dive team responded to the scene and the swimmer’s body was found at around 8 p.m.

The swimmer’s name and age have not yet been released, pending notification of his family.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.