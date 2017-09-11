Stars of 'It' talk to MORE after scaring up box-office gold

Scary clowns turned into scary good box office this weekend.

The Stephen King horror thriller movie "It" pulled in more than $123 million at theaters in its first weekend.

“It” tells the story of a group of childhood friends in a small Maine town who band together to fight a supernatural demon who visits every 27 years, wreaking havoc and often devouring kids, all while in the guise of Pennywise the Clown.

This was the first time to the big screen for King’s 1986 book, which had previously been adapted as a TV mini-series in 1990, which was, ironically enough, 27 years ago.

“It” is in theaters now.

