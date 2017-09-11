British Columbia man not found after falling off 800-foot cliff on Oregon coast

A Coast Guard helicopter searched the area of Devil's Cauldron in Oswald State Park for a man who fell off a cliff. (Photo: Oregon State Police)

Search crews have been unable to locate a man who fell off an 800-foot cliff on the Oregon coast.

Emergency crews responded to the cliff near Devil’s Cauldron, also known as Elk Flats, in Oswald West State Park on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said Joseph McDonald Lescene, 51, and his wife, Sarah Jones Lescene, 42, of British Columbia, were hiking on the bluff at the end of the trail when Joseph Lescene lost his footing and fell down the face of the cliff into the water below.

Other people in the area heard Sarah Lescene’s distress on the trail and called 911.

The U.S. Coast Guard used rescue boats and a helicopter as part of the search effort, but Joseph Lescene was not found.

One of his shoes and his backpack were found in the ocean near where he was last seen.

The search was suspended at around 9 p.m. Sunday. The Coast Guard reported the search could continue if more information about the case becomes available.

Police said foul play is not suspected in this incident.

The Coast Guard, Oregon State Police, Manzanita Police Department, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue and Tillamook Regional Medical Center Ambulance were all involved in the search operation.

