Portland pooch is living the lifestyle of the Insta-famous

Social media stars are the modern-day celebrities, and many of them are right here in our city, from bloggers to photographers to four-legged friends.

Rusty Rodas is blonde, handsome, incredibly photogenic and loves to be scratched behind his ears.

The golden retriever is widely popular on Instagram, with almost 100,000 followers to his account.

Kelsey Rodas, Rusty’s owner, said she found him online at a local shelter and found taking pictures of her new dog was a great escape from her day job as an accountant.

She realized that those photos soon began taking over her feeds, so she started an Instagram account just to document Rusty.

Rodas said she started having fun with it, taking more interesting shots as Rusty became more well-known.

She said she has figured out a number of success tips for taking Instagram-worthy photos, like getting down to Rusty’s level and always having a treat on hand.

For more with Rusty and Kesley, follow them at Instagram.com/rustyrodas.

