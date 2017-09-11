‘Portlandia’ star Fred Armisen talks to MORE about the series wrap

That's a wrap for “Portlandia!” Production on the eighth and final season of the hit sketch comedy series finished Saturday.

Actor-comedian Fred Armisen, one of the stars and co-creators of the show, talked to more about how he hopes to keep the dream of “Portlandia” alive, even after the final episodes air in January.

He said he was surprised by the longevity and popularity of the show and how audiences reacted to it.

In addition to his work as many of the characters on the series, Fred was constantly busy behind scenes writing episodes of the series and directing an episode in 2017.

In addition to his work on “Portlandia,” Fred is one of the voices in the new “Lego Ninjago Movie,” which hits theaters September 22.

The final season of “Portlandia” debuts on IFC January 18.

