Portland woman aims to help hurricane-ravaged Florida

As Florida begins the clean up after Hurricanee Irma, a southeast Portland woman is hoping to head that way to help with recovery efforts.

Susan Suran is part of SW Florida Shield, a nonprofit that offers an advance warning team, as well as search and rescue and emergency evacuation services.

Suran lives in Portland and is working to get a Portland branch up and running, but since Hurrican Irma hit Florida she has been working around the clock to help team members down south.

"It's been really tough knowing that my team and my family are out there," Suran said.

Right now she is collecting supplies and money to take to Florida.

"Diapers, clothes, rubber boots, non-perishable foods," Suran said. "Anything that anybody can donate, we are willing to come collect it and we are going to pick it all up and we are going to drive it on down there."

She says once everything is collected in Oregon they plan to drive it to Florida.

"We are doing everything we can to gather supplies and donations so that we can join our team out there and get the search and rescue and the cleanup and the rebuild underway," said Suran.

For more information, contact Susan at 503-572-0383 or go to this GoFundMe Page.

