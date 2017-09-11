Sheriff: Out-of-compliance sex offenders arrested during Washington Co. operation

Eight sex offenders were cited or arrested for not following the rules of their release as part of a targeted enforcement operation in Washington County.

The operation was conducted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Team from Sept. 3 through Sept. 8 in partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service and Hillsboro Police Department.

The mission was focused on out-of-compliance sex offenders and people with outstanding warrants.

Law enforcement conducted 216 home visits and warrant and compliance checks during the six-day operation.

Thirty people were cited or arrested. Eight of those were out-of-compliance sex offenders, according to deputies, while the other 22 had outstanding warrants.

The sex offenders who were out of compliance were identified Monday as:

Robert Browning, 26, of Tigard

Melvin Burrell, 65, of Portland

Robert Jones, 30, of Portland

Stephen Knell, 29, of Portland

Eduardo Miglavs, 20, of Tigard

Judah Rogers, 29, of Beaverton

Raymond Smith, 52, of Gresham

Charles Worden, 65, of Beaverton

A jail booking photo of Worden was not available.

“The highly trained deputies assigned to the Criminal Apprehension Team track and arrest offenders wanted for serious felony crimes. They also verify that registered sex offenders in the county remain in compliance with the laws and their registration requirements,” according to a statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

