Four-alarm grass fire burns barns near Corban University in Sale - KPTV - FOX 12

Four-alarm grass fire burns barns near Corban University in Salem

Posted: Updated:
Image: KPTV/Air 12 Image: KPTV/Air 12
Image: KPTV/Air 12 Image: KPTV/Air 12
SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

A four-alarm grass fire burned multiple barns near Corban University in Salem.

Firefighters responded to the scene at around 2 p.m. Monday.

The fire started in a field and led crews to close Deer Park Road between Aumsville Highway and Turner Road, and Turner Road south of Kuebler Boulevard Southeast.

Firefighters said at least three vacant or abandoned barns caught fire, as well as an additional outbuilding.

No homes burned in the fire.  

Crews from Salem, Sublimity, Turner, Keizer and Marion County all worked to contain the fire.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.