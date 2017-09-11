Four-alarm grass fire burns barns near Corban University in Salem

A four-alarm grass fire burned multiple barns near Corban University in Salem.

Firefighters responded to the scene at around 2 p.m. Monday.

The fire started in a field and led crews to close Deer Park Road between Aumsville Highway and Turner Road, and Turner Road south of Kuebler Boulevard Southeast.

Firefighters said at least three vacant or abandoned barns caught fire, as well as an additional outbuilding.

No homes burned in the fire.

Crews from Salem, Sublimity, Turner, Keizer and Marion County all worked to contain the fire.

