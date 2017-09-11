U.S. Marshals: Texas murder suspect may be in Oregon

The U.S. Marshals Service reports a wanted Texas murder suspect may be in Salem.

Marshals are asking for the public’s help locating 21-year-old Jonathan Green.

He has a warrant for his arrest out of Houston, Texas. Marshals said Green shot and killed a man there in May 2016.

He was arrested and charged, but he posted bail and has been on the run ever since.

Investigators said they have reason to believe he might be in the Salem area.

Anyone who sees Green or has information about this case is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

