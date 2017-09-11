Wanted Texas murder suspect caught in Oregon by U.S. Marshals Service

A wanted Texas murder suspect is now in custody in Oregon.

The U.S. Marshals Service asked for the public’s help Monday locating 21-year-old Jonathan Green.

Green is accused of shooting and killing a man in Houston in May 2016.

He was arrested and charged in the case, but authorities said he posted bail and went on the run.

Marshals said they had reason to believe he was in the Salem area.

After FOX 12 reported on the case Monday, a U.S. Marshals Service spokesman said the agency received a tip from a viewer that led to Green’s arrest in Keizer on Tuesday morning.

No other details were released about Green’s capture in Oregon.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.