Kayaker finds car submerged in Clackamas River in Boring; nobody - KPTV - FOX 12

Kayaker finds car submerged in Clackamas River in Boring; nobody inside

Posted: Updated:
Image: Clackamas Fire District #1 Image: Clackamas Fire District #1
BORING, OR (KPTV) -

A kayaker discovered a submerged car in the Clackamas River in Boring.

Firefighters responded to Barton Park at 6:53 p.m. Monday. Members of the Clackamas County Water Rescue Consortium were also called to the scene.

A Clackamas Fire District #1 swimmer dove into the river and confirmed the four-door sedan was unoccupied.

The scene was turned over to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office to work with a tow company to recover the car.

It was not clear how long the car had been in the water.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.