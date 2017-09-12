Kayaker finds car submerged in Clackamas River in Boring; nobody inside

A kayaker discovered a submerged car in the Clackamas River in Boring.

Firefighters responded to Barton Park at 6:53 p.m. Monday. Members of the Clackamas County Water Rescue Consortium were also called to the scene.

A Clackamas Fire District #1 swimmer dove into the river and confirmed the four-door sedan was unoccupied.

The scene was turned over to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office to work with a tow company to recover the car.

It was not clear how long the car had been in the water.

