Man who bit teen at Green Day concert in Portland sentenced to 1 month in jail

A man who bit a teen girl at a Green Day concert in Portland pleaded no contest to harassment and was sentenced to one month in jail.

Joel Brian Dauncey, 34, of Vancouver, British Columbia, entered his no contest plea in court Monday. An additional charge of third-degree sex abuse was dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

Dauncey was arrested last month following the Green Day concert at the Moda Center.

Court documents state the 14-year-old victim was with her mother, who was on her left, with Dauncey on her right.

The girl said she was dancing when Dauncey leaned over and bit her on her right breast, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states an employee working at the concert witnessed the bite and said Dauncey had been cut off from buying alcohol due to his behavior.

Along with one month in jail, Dauncey was sentenced to 11 months probation and ordered to have no future contact with the victim.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.