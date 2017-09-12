Beaverton car wash crash caught on camera: 'It was kind of like a what the heck moment'

A woman said an employee at a Beaverton car wash crashed her car into two others last week. She also said the man behind the wheel had a suspended license.

“It was kind of like a what the heck moment,” said Kelcie Wood.

Surveillance video taken from Wood’s cellphone at Beaverton Car Wash and Detail Center off Southwest Canyon Road shows a car ram into two other vehicles in the parking lot.

Wood said she wanted to surprise her boyfriend last week by detailing their car there.

“Everything went fine,” said Wood. “I picked what I picked, they vacuumed the car, they took it in the car wash and the second he came out of the car wash, his foot slipped off the brake and hit the gas and he power slid into two other cars.”

Wood said with her car damaged, along with others, she asked the car wash for an explanation.

“They acted like it was nothing and that it happened all the time,” said Wood.

She said to make matters worse, when police arrived to take a report, she realized the employee behind the wheel had a suspended license.

“I’m never going there again and telling all my friends not to go there again,” said Wood.

The manager of the car wash said he was not allowed to go on camera, but off camera he told FOX 12 that the crash did happen.

He said it was a complete accident and their insurance is paying to fix all the cars.

The manager also confirmed Wood’s story that the long-time employee had a suspended license. But he said it was very recent and management was not told about it.

The manager also said the employee is not driving cars right now.

FOX 12 was told no one was hurt.

