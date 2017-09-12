Early morning fire destroys Gresham mobile home - KPTV - FOX 12

Early morning fire destroys Gresham mobile home

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) (KPTV)
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

A mobile home was destroyed in an early-morning house fire in Gresham Tuesday.

According to the Gresham Police Department, officers arrived at the scene within two minutes of the fire breaking out around 12:30 a.m.

Police said the home was in the Suburban Mobile Estates located in the 21000 block of Southeast Stark Street. Officers began evacuating residents of neighboring homes as a precaution after they arrived.

The woman who lived in the home was already outside when the officers arrived, She was the only person in the residence and was taken to the hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

Officers noted that traffic on westbound Stark Street was affected for a time while police and fire personnel responded to the scene, adding that the road was cleared shortly after 5 a.m.

There is currently no word on how the fire started.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.