Early morning fire destroys Gresham mobile home

A mobile home was destroyed in an early-morning house fire in Gresham Tuesday.

According to the Gresham Police Department, officers arrived at the scene within two minutes of the fire breaking out around 12:30 a.m.

Police said the home was in the Suburban Mobile Estates located in the 21000 block of Southeast Stark Street. Officers began evacuating residents of neighboring homes as a precaution after they arrived.

The woman who lived in the home was already outside when the officers arrived, She was the only person in the residence and was taken to the hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

Really sad here in Gresham. A mobile home is little more than a shell after a big fire ripped through early this morning off Stark St. pic.twitter.com/rfZtgkIIeV — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) September 12, 2017

Officers noted that traffic on westbound Stark Street was affected for a time while police and fire personnel responded to the scene, adding that the road was cleared shortly after 5 a.m.

Gresham fire/police on-scene at 21016 SE Stark for a mobile home fire. All people out safe. Westbound Stark St. will be affected for a bit pic.twitter.com/k5jZIGE3pI — Gresham Police Dept. (@GreshamPD) September 12, 2017

There is currently no word on how the fire started.

