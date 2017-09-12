Candles determined to be cause of NE Portland apartment fire

Crews from Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the scene of an apartment fire in northeast Portland Tuesday morning.

Heavy smoke was spotted at the apartment located near Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street around 7:15 a.m., with smoke pouring out of windows and doors.

The fire appeared to start in one first-floor unit before spreading to affect at least six families.

Firefighters had to rescue a 3-year-old from a third-floor apartment using a ladder. The child was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

Firefighters rescued a 3yo boy from 3rd floor w/ this ladder. So scary -- but amazing work by crews. pic.twitter.com/Sy98OWyFpB — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) September 12, 2017

A man and a woman were also taken to the hospital with injuries, possibly from jumping out of windows. Five other people were also injured, but refused treatment at the scene.

Meet brothers Christian & DeSean Mann. They bailed out of windows to escape a huge fire, then helped save neighbors ?? pic.twitter.com/SDIe3wNhC8 — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) September 12, 2017

A firefighter was injured after falling from the second floor of the apartment.

Investigators determined that the fire was accidental and started by candles in an apartment that did not have electric power.

Witnesses said the fire spread to propane tanks, causing an explosion, but firefighters said there was no evidence of an explosion at the scene.

A look at damage in the back of the Glendoveer Estates apartments. At least 6 people jumped/rescued from windows of burning building pic.twitter.com/OII07a6LAX — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) September 12, 2017

Portland police also assisted at the scene, rerouting traffic at Northeast Halsey Street and 162nd Avenue.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.