Fire crews respond to apartment fire in east Portland

Crews from Portland Fire and Rescue responded to the scene of an apartment fire in east Portland Tuesday morning.

Heavy smoke was spotted at the apartment located near Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street around 7:15 a.m., with smoke pouring out of windows and doors.

The fire appeared to start in one first-floor unit before spreading to affect at least six families.

Firefighters had to rescue a 3-year-old from a third-floor apartment using a ladder. The child was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

A man and a woman were also taken to the hospital with injuries, possibly from jumping out of windows. Five other people in a unit which caught fire who were also injured refused treatments.

A firefighter was also injured after falling from the second floor of the apartment.

An official cause has not yet been released, but fire crews told FOX 12 that residents at the apartments reported that lit candles started the fire, which the residents said then spread to propane tanks that exploded.

Portland police also assisted at the scene, rerouting traffic at Northeast Halsey Street and 162nd Avenue.

