On the Go with Joe at the Fall RV and Van Show

Travelers planning their ultimate road trip may want to stop by the Portland Expo Center this week.

The Portland RV and Van Show will bring more than 50 exhibitors ranging RV dealers to power bikes to wineries.

This will make 34 years for the event, and many of the dealers there will be offering special show pricing.

For more information, including how to save $10 on admission, head to OTShows.com.

