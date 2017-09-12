On the Go with Joe at the Fall RV and Van Show - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe at the Fall RV and Van Show

Posted: Updated:
Reporter Joe Vithayathil
Connect

Travelers planning their ultimate road trip may want to stop by the Portland Expo Center this week.

The Portland RV and Van Show will bring more than 50 exhibitors ranging RV dealers to power bikes to wineries.

This will make 34 years for the event, and many of the dealers there will be offering special show pricing.

For more information, including how to save $10 on admission, head to OTShows.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.