Police arrest man suspected of setting dumpster fires near the Pearl District

Portland police arrested a 58-year-old man Tuesday morning they believe to be responsible for setting several dumpster fires near the Pearl District.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau’s Central Precinct responded to the area near Northwest 16th Avenue and Northwest Johnson Street to assist Portland Fire and Rescue personnel search for a suspect responsible for the fire.

While PF&R crews gave police a description of the suspect, later identified as Marty C. Haines, another fire was spotted near Northwest 13th Avenue and Northwest Lovejoy near where the suspect was last seen after assaulting a person walking in the area.

Police said the person assaulted by Haines was treated by emergency medical personnel at the scene.

When officers located Haines, they said he began throwing rocks at them, forcing the officers back and breaking the window in a police vehicle before starting to light bushes on fire.

Officers said they tried to talk with Haines and take him into custody, but he was uncooperative. Officers were eventually able to take him into custody.

Haines was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and faces two counts of second-degree attempted assault, three counts of reckless burning and one count each of second-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest and attempted assault on a police officer.

Portland Fire and Rescue investigators will continue to investigate the dumpster fires.

