Portland’s cat rapper teams up with PBOT to promote Parking Kitty app

A local celebrity is the new face of Portland’s cat-themed parking smart phone app: Moshow the Cat Rapper.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation dropped a music video starring Moshow Tuesday morning. The video features the rapper, Ravioli (one of his five cats), a 1956 Chevrolet Nomad, PBOT parking enforcement officers and Transportation Director Leah Treat.

“Moshow is quintessentially Portland and his love for cats was a perfect match for our new app,” said Transportation Director Leah Treat, “We are thrilled with this partnership and hope it inspires more Portlanders to take advantage of the receipt-free parking offered by Parking Kitty.”

PBOT launched “Parking Kitty” in May. While the app could save drivers time when parking downtown, using “Parking Kitty” costs drivers a little extra. There is a 10 cent charge added to each payment made on “Parking Kitty.”

“Portland’s embrace of Parking Kitty in its first four months has exceeded expectations. Users have given the application rave reviews on both the App Store and Google Play and 6 percent of all parking transactions are now being done through the app,” said PBOT.

For anyone interested in downloading “Parking Kitty,” the app is available for free on iPhones and Android devices.

More information on “Parking Kitty” can be found on PBOT’s frequently asked questions page about the app.

