Oregon State Police arrest Utah man in connection with wildfires

The Oregon State Police arrested a Utah man they believe to be responsible for four wildland fires in Central Oregon and are asking for the public’s help to see if he may be connected to more.

Late last month, troopers began their investigation into four wildland fire that happened along Highway 97 between the area of Lava River Cave and Mile Post 180 south of La Pine.

While three of the fires were contained to less than two acres, the fourth grew to 1,219 acres, eventually becoming known as the McKay Fire.

Working with other agencies and reviewing tips from the public, troopers developed a suspect profile. The suspect was then located by troopers on September 3 as he entered Oregon on Interstate 84 near Ontario while in a stolen blue 2016 Hyundai Sonata.

The suspect, 37-year-old Christopher Glen Wilson, was arrested and booked into the Malheur County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle. Wilson was then indicted by a Deschutes County Grand Jury for three counts of first-degree arson and reckless endangerment.

Investigators believe it is possible that Wilson may also be responsible for other fires in the region. Troopers are asking anyone with information on Wilson or anyone that can recall seeing the vehicle he was driving near the areas of other fires to please call 503-375-3555.

