Teen who escaped Oregon youth prison charged with attempted murd - KPTV - FOX 12

Teen who escaped Oregon youth prison charged with attempted murder

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Brittain McAuliffe (Oregon Youth Authority booking photo) Brittain McAuliffe (Oregon Youth Authority booking photo)
Micah West (Oregon Youth Authority booking photo) Micah West (Oregon Youth Authority booking photo)
KLAMATH FALLS, OR (KPTV) -

A teenager who escaped from an Oregon youth prison has been arrested after police say he tried to kill a woman.

Court records filed Monday show 18-year-old Brittain McAuliffe was booked into the Klamath County Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault and other crimes.

Police found the woman Saturday on a bike path in Klamath Falls. She was flown to a Portland hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Authorities had been looking for McAuliffe since June, when he and 18-year-old Micah West escaped from Camp Riverbend, a transitional living facility in La Grande. West was captured a month after the escape in Albany.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.