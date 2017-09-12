Oregon sheds jobs in August; jobless rate tops 4 percent - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon sheds jobs in August; jobless rate tops 4 percent

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
(file) (file)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Oregon's unemployment rate has topped 4 percent for the first time in months.

The state Employment Department said Tuesday the jobless rate for August was 4.1 percent, up from 3.8 percent a month earlier. Leisure and hospitality and government were the hardest-hit industries, with both shedding more than 3,000 jobs.

Overall, the state lost 9,500 jobs in August - the first decline since January. Despite the weak report, the unemployment rate is nearly a full percentage point lower than it was at this time last year.

Another unemployment measure, known as U-6, was at 8 percent in August - up from 7.7 percent in July. The figure includes discouraged workers who stopped looking as well as part-time workers who want but can't get full-time jobs.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.